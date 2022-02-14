In the fall of 2021, Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell presented an idea to City Manager Molly F. Huhn. “The Police Department was looking for a way to maximize the quality of life for our citizens by providing them information on the services provided by the City Council, Departments and staff of the City of Fort Oglethorpe as well as the many parks and recreation activities available”, Sewell said. The idea the chief presented was a simple calendar.
Asked what her reaction was, Huhn said with a smile, “This was an idea that everyone knew was a great one when the chief first mentioned it. It was clear right away that these calendars were going to be a great resource for our citizens and would enable them to be more engaged and connected with services and events, city and county-wide.”
The city had used its website, Facebook page and even its digital sign very effectively, but it needed an easily accessible method of information that the community could turn to. The calendar would fit that bill perfectly.
At the next council meeting, City Manager Huhn presented the idea to the City Council. “The mayor and council loved the idea,” Huhn said. “Our elected officials are always so supportive of new ideas that come from our staff. And, they loved the idea that these calendars would fulfill a need in the community.”
After the council unanimously agreed to approve the calendars, meetings were held to determine what information from each department would need to be added. Chief Sewell stated, “Some of the important information included in the calendar was: Information about our recreation and leisure services, public utilities and how to pay your water bill, how to get a police report, information about our public works, what are common City Ordinance violations, or a simple reminder of what day to put your trash bin out for pick-up. Any information that we believed would help or make the life of a Fort Oglethorpe citizen just a little easier. It also needed to be helpful and welcoming to new residents of Fort Oglethorpe.”
Additional meetings were held to receive suggestions on what pictures would best represent the city on the initial calendar.
Excitement about the project started to spread around City Hall and suggestions started pouring in.
After three weeks of gathering information, photographs and laying out each page, Chief Sewell and the Police Department sent the work off to the printer. Three weeks later, after proofs and revisions had been sent back and forth, the calendars were ready to go out. The idea that Chief Sewell had presented to City Manager Huhn in late October had become a reality with one week left before New Year’s Day.
Next would be distributing the calendars to every household in Fort Oglethorpe. “When presented with the options of how we could get the calendars in the hands of our citizens, Ms. Huhn and I believed the best way was to do it with a personal touch,” Sewell said. “This was no small task, but the hard-working employees of the city hand-delivered calendars to each and every home in the city limits. There are over 4,000 households in the City of Fort Oglethorpe and the calendars were delivered to each of them in less than a week.”
Distribution was no small task indeed, but the excitement over the calendars had become infectious around City Hall. Everybody started pitching in. City staff, directors, the city manager delivered each day. Huhn’s entire family was even delivering house to house on a city holiday.
“Distribution was fantastic! Each calendar was hand-delivered by staff to every residence in the city. It was such a fun opportunity to get out in the community and see our citizens for such a positive reason. It was great for the citizens to see us out and about and for us to see them, too. I am looking forward to doing that again in December 2022,” Huhn said.