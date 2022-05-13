Fort Oglethorpe City Pool
City of Fort Oglethorpe

Dig out your swim suit and grab a towel. Fort Oglethorpe's city pool opens this year on Saturday, May 28.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

