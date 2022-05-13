Fort Oglethorpe Arlene Crye City Pool opens May 28 By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email May 13, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Fort Oglethorpe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dig out your swim suit and grab a towel. Fort Oglethorpe's city pool opens this year on Saturday, May 28. Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave Donut Castle closing its doors David Carroll: I have breaking news Mother's Day has new meaning for Culberson Rome City Commission rezones former NWGA Regional property amid protest Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back