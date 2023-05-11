Fort Benning sign
John D. Helms

Fort Benning officially became Fort Moore Thursday during a dedication ceremony at “the home of the infantry” south of Columbus.

Political and business leaders from the Chattahoochee Valley joined current base officials and Army veterans for a “closing of the colors” ceremony, furling Fort Benning’s flag to mark its formal retirement and unfurling the new Fort Moore colors.

