Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County sees 383 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks
- Kansas and Missouri hold primaries Tuesday, offering glimpse of what November might be like at the polls
- Rockmart man in critical condition after being hit by a train
- Floyd County police get handheld X-ray to search for drugs
- Partridge building on Broad Street is sold
- Two more stores shutting down in mall, River District to lose tenant to Berry Crossing
- Report: Rome man kept three pounds of marijuana in car
- A number of late-summer, fall events changing, adjusting or cancelling as pandemic continues
- Simple solutions and game changers: Local hospitals prepared to treat influx of COVID-19 patients
- Floyd County reports first COVID-19 death since May, 46 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday