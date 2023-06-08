Former Sheriff Pat Baker passes away

The flags fly half-staff outside of Gordon County Sheriff's Office after the passing of Retired Sheriff Pat Baker.

 Contributed

Former Gordon County Sheriff Pat Baker passed away earlier this week, according to current Sheriff Mitch Ralston.

Baker, a lifelong resident and native of Gordon County, served as sheriff from 1973 to 1988 for a total of four terms.

