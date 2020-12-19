Howard Edmonds “Doc” Ayers, who became synonymous with Cedartown athletics and lifting up local youth, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 19, according to a family post on Facebook.
He was 98.
Ayers, who grew up in Toccoa, became the head football coach at Cedartown High School in 1952.
In 12 seasons, Ayers led the Bulldogs to two region championships, seven sub-region championships and Cedartown’s first, and only, state championship in 1963.
His record of 91 wins and 40 losses is still the best in program history.
Ayers’ grandson, Trey Ayers, posted the news of his grandfather’s passing on Facebook Saturday morning.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts today that I share Howard Edwards Ayers (Doc) went peacefully into heaven this morning,” the post reads. “He was truly a one of a kind man who will dearly be missed.”
When Vince Dooley took the head coaching job at Georgia in 1964, Doc Ayers was the first assistant coach he hired.
Ayers coached the UGA freshman team to a three-year 28-12 record. It remains the best record in Georgia freshman team football history. He remained on the Georgia staff for 17 years.
Ayers held Cedartown close to his heart, helping with charities and staying busy with the annual Ayers-Beck Celebrity Golf Tournament, which he started with former Cedartown standout and Georgia Tech All-American Ray Beck in 1991.
The tournament, held at Cherokee Golf and Country Club, and has raised several thousand dollars for both community organizations and college scholarships.
“Doc taught many of us how to be tough, do things the right way, and believe in ourselves,” his grandson’s post said. “He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle, friend, mentor, and to many more Coach.”
Ayers would occasionally still visit with the Cedartown football team and speak to them. The school’s football field was renamed Doc Ayers Field in his honor.
Funeral services were not yet available as of press time.