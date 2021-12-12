After a phenomenal 2021 campaign, several Rockmart football standouts earned All-Region honors recently.
Unsurprisingly, the back-to-back Region 6-3A champions led all teams with a total of eight first-team honors, ten second-team honorees, and five honorable mention selections.
Those earning first-team honors on offense included quarterback/athlete JD Davis, wide receiver Jakari Clark, and offensive linemen Clayton Floyd and Montreas Simmons.
According to MaxPreps, Davis finished the regular season completing 65% of his passes for 958 yards with 12 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. The sophomore signal caller rushed 65 times for 507 yards and eight more scores in his first season as a starter.
Jakari Clark saved his best for last in 2021. The senior reeled in 21 receptions for 437 yards, good enough for an average of 20.8 yards per catch. Clark netted five receiving touchdowns this fall.
Floyd and Simmons, a senior and junior respectively, were key contributors for Rockmart’s impressive offensive line. The big maulers helped pave the way for a Jacket offense that rushed for nearly 2800 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season.
Defensively, linebackers Terrion Webb and Brent Washington, along with defensive back Dennis Sims, were considered among the best in Region 6-3A as well.
Webb made a name for himself rushing the quarterback this season, leading the team with 11 sacks in the regular season. The senior finished with 37 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble.
Washington was second on the team with 46 total tackles in ten games played. The sophomore added nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble for the Rockmart defense.
Sims shined as a junior for the Jackets, leading the team with 58 total tackles and five tackles for loss. He also picked off two passes and forced a fumble this fall.
Sophomore kicker Jose Alegria was Rockmart’s only All-Region honoree on special teams. Alegria was 47-of-51 on extra points this season and hit two of his four field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards. He ended the season with 53 total points.
Second-team selections on offense included running backs Cam Ferguson and Brent Washington, wide receiver Dennis Sims, tight end Grant Lisk, offensive linemen Zylen Middlebrooks and Hugo Rangel, and athlete Jojo Haynes.
Ferguson, a junior for Rockmart, picked up 541 yards and five scores on 64 carries this fall and caught four passes for 31 yards and another score. Washington rushed 62 times for 439 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season. Sims had a fantastic year out wide, grabbing 30 passes for 428 yards and five scores.
Lisk caught just one pass for 13 yards this season but, like Middlebrooks and Rangel, played a huge part in blocking for the Jackets in 2021. Haynes ends his junior campaign with 614 rushing yards and seven scores to go along with two receptions for 78 yards and two more touchdowns.
Linebacker Mason Phillips and defensive backs Deidric Gibson and Keyshaun McCullough picked up All-Region second-team honors for their efforts this season.
Phillips, a senior linebacker, had 36 stops this fall with 10 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage. He added 16 quarterback hurries, one sack, and one fumble recovery in the regular season. Gibson finished with 25 tackles, three interceptions, and one pass deflection in his final season at Rockmart. McCullough, another speedy senior, registered 17 tackles, six pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Running back Nahzir Turner, defensive lineman Bobby High, and linebackers Nyreon Cooper, Braylon Jones, and Daquan Banks earned Region 6-3A Honorable Mention shoutouts.
Turner, a sophomore tailback, had 47 carries for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 14 yards. High ended his sophomore campaign with 20 tackles, 15 QB hurries, four tackles for loss, two-and-a-half sacks, and one fumble recovery. Cooper added 27 stops and three tackles for loss as a junior.
Jones, another junior linebacker, finished with 17 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three hurries, and one pass deflection. Senior Daquan Banks closed out his high school career with 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five hurries.