Rockmart football does things a little differently during the spring.
The Jackets do not scrimmage a nearby team. They do not play a spring game. RHS does not even hold organized spring practices for their high school team.
However, if the past is any indicator, head coach Biff Parson knows exactly what he is doing.
“During our spring football, we focus on the middle school program for several reasons,” Parson said. “For one, we have several high school football players involved with other sports at this time. I believe it is not fair to ask those athletes to focus on spring football while doing another sport. Secondly, it allows us coaches to focus and evaluate the middle school football program and players.”
Parson, who is entering his seventh season with the Jackets, said that summer workouts with the high school team will begin on June 7. He stated that one of the main things they focus on early in the preseason is how their leaders will cultivate the Rockmart High School football culture each day.
This method has worked each year of the Parson era. Through six seasons, Parson is now 61-12 at RHS. He finds himself just four wins away from tying Ed Pharo, the winningest coach in program history, at 65 victories. Additionally, Rockmart has won five consecutive region championships entering 2022, which is already a school record.
The Jackets, who suffered a heartbreaking first-round upset against Stephens County in last year’s GHSA state playoffs, are set to move back to Region 7-AA after two years in Class 3A.
Rockmart will face off with teams like Fannin County, Gordon Central, Haralson County, Model, Murray County, and North Murray this season. And, to hear Parson say it, his team is excited for the challenge.
“Since the end of the season, the boys have been working hard in the classroom and the weight room,” Parson said. “We have most of our football players doing multiple sports and excelling in other sports as well.”
There will be some change regarding the program this offseason, though. It was reported in January that quarterbacks coach and Rockmart native Brandon Haywood had accepted the head coaching job at Woodland (Cartersville). Despite the loss of a great assistant in Haywood, Parson anticipates the coaching staff to be a strength again this fall.
“We have an unbelievable coaching staff. In six years we have only lost three coaches, so continuity is huge,” Parson said. “They are the backbone, along with the players, that run this program. Most of the coaches coach multiple sports during the offseason. Plus they are incredible people, great husbands and fathers as well.”
Rockmart football will start its 2022 campaign with two scrimmages. The Jackets will host Bremen on Aug. 5 before traveling to Pickens a week later. The regular season-opener will take place on Aug. 19, as RHS welcomes cross-county rival Cedartown to The Rock.
After trips to Cass and Dalton on Aug. 26 and Sept. 9, south Georgia power Irwin County makes the trip to Polk County for a date with the Jackets on Sept. 16. Region play begins on Sept. 30 when Rockmart hosts Model. They play Haralson County at home, then alternate home and away games against Murray County, Gordon Central, and Fannin County throughout the month of October. Their last game of the season will be played in Chatsworth on Nov. 4 at North Murray.