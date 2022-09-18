Big plays and some untimely penalties led to a tough night for the Rockmart Yellow Jackets on Friday as they lost to the visiting Indians of Irwin County 28-14.
In the first meeting between the two programs, the Jackets got behind in the first quarter and couldn’t catch up as the visiting squad from Ocilla found the right plays to push themselves ahead of the hosts in the final non-region contest for Rockmart.
Senior quarterback JD Davis was 6-of-16 passing for 90 yards and two touchdowns — both to Zylon McCrary — to lead the Jackets’ offensive strikes. Cam Ferguson led Rockmart’s ground game with 50 yards on six carries
Meanwhile Irwin County quarterback Cody Soliday 10-of-15 for 251 yards and a score, with his biggest damage coming on long-range passes that either set up touchdown runs by Shane Marshall or scored a touchdown. He found Mason Snyder on a 48-yard touchdown pass with 8:15 left in the game to set the final score.
The game was a matchup of five-time region champs, with Class AA Rockmart hosting one of the perennial Class A powers which has reached the state finals in seven of the last eight seasons, winning titles in 2019 and 2020.
Rockmart head coach Biff Parson told his team after the game that the loss, while it hurt, was not going to make or break the Jackets’ season.
“That’s a good football team. There’s no doubt. And that’s why we scheduled them. I know it’s a long distance between Irwin and Rockmart, and we’ve got to go down there next year, but I wanted to play teams that are going to prepare us for hopefully a playoff run,” Parson said after his post-game speech to the team.
“If we continue to learn from mistakes and accept as an individual that we’re messing up on one or two or five things and we collectively hold each other responsible and understand the accountability piece we’ll get better and we’ll grow.”
Rockmart (2-2) had two touchdowns called back during the game. The first was a 67-yard run by Brent Washington that would have tied the game 7-7 near the end of the first quarter. The second was a 57-yard scamper by Ferguson that would have moved the Jackets within a touchdown of Irwin County midway through the third quarter.
Both runs were negated by holding calls on the Jackets.
“I love this team. We’re not perfect by any means and we’ve got a lot of guys who have got to get back bought into the standard. Hats off to Irwin County and hats off to our guys. It’s just one of those deals where, you know, we made more mistakes than they did,” Parson said.
Rockmart was down 7-0 early in the second quarter when Braylon Jones forced an Irwin County receiver to pop the ball up. Dennis Sims was there to pull the ball out of the air and get a solid return back to the Indians’ 23.
Davis lobbed the ball 24 yards two plays later to find McCrary in the end zone after beating out his defender. Jose Alegria was successful on the extra point attempt to make it 7-7 with 8:23 to go until halftime.
Irwin County (3-1) put together a 10-play, 77 yard drive that took up nearly all of the final five minutes of the half and ended with a 1-yard dive over the Rockmart defensive line by Marshall to make it 14-7.
The Indians would open the second half with a 54-yard pass from Soliday to Snyder, giving Irwin a short field to cover before Marshall’s 5-yard touchdown run a few plays later to make it 21-7.
Both teams would find little momentum the rest of the quarter until Rockmart was able to utilize a 21-yard scamper from Davis to give the Jackets a boost that would culminate in a 15-yard touchdown pass to an open McCrary early in the fourth quarter.
Rockmart would get the ball with 2:30 remaining and on its own 20, but four straight incompletions ended the Jackets’ comeback chances.
After a bye this Friday night, Rockmart will be back at home on Sept. 30 to host Model for its first Region 7-AA game of the season.