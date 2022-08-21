A three-game losing streak by Cedartown in the Polk County Championship came to an end last week with a pair of kickoff returns providing the bookends to a hard-fought chess match.
Cedartown running back Harlem Diamond snagged a Rockmart onside kick in stride and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with 3:11 left to play to clinch a 27-14 victory for the Bulldogs in the traditional rivalry.
It is the first time since 2017 Cedartown has bested its cross-county opponent and the first win under head coach Jamie Abrams, who turned the attention to the fact that the Bulldogs are 1-0 now.
“That’s always the goal. We want to be 1-0 every week, and we talk about that every week. Our kids did an outstanding job tonight to persevere and do a lot of things, just first game stuff. So I was very proud of the way they performed in that situation,” Abrams said.
Diamond got his senior year started right as he ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns against the Jackets, who opened the game with a bang as Dennis Sims returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for an early 7-0 lead for Rockmart.
Cedartown turned around and put together a 55-yard scoring drive on the next possession where Patrick Gardner had a 26-yard run to set up a 5-yard scramble into the end zone for Diamond. Eri Velasquez mad the extra point to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
“That was a tribute to our kids. They didn’t flinch. So that was a tribute to them and who they are, and what they’ve done through the offseason,” Abrams said. “And then the onside kick return ... that was a heck of a play by Harlem.”
Cedartown took the lead on the first play of the second quarter on a 19-yard sprint by Diamond. The Bulldogs got possession on an interception by Demarcus Gardner off of a long ball thrown by Rockmart quarterback JD Davis to Braylon jones.
It would be a combat of playing styles for most of the game as Rockmart’s fast-paced offense was countered by Cedartown’s methodical, clock-eating approach when the Bulldogs had the ball.
Cedartown quarterback Reece Tanner scored on a 9-yard run late in the second quarter to cap a 10-play, 76-yard drive. The Bulldogs then ran eight minutes off of the clock to start the second half as they picked up four first downs while marching down the field but punted to end the possession.
“We do have plenty of things to correct, that’s for sure. Everybody’s got things to get better from. We’re just fortunate to come out with the victory. I think they played hard. There were a lot of good things. We talked about love all week and I heard some things and saw some things out of our guys that made me very proud of who they are,” Abrams said.
Cedartown is at home Friday hosting Callaway, while Rockmart will be on the road at Class 5A Cass in Bartow County.