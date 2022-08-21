A three-game losing streak by Cedartown in the Polk County Championship came to an end last week with a pair of kickoff returns providing the bookends to a hard-fought chess match.

Cedartown running back Harlem Diamond snagged a Rockmart onside kick in stride and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with 3:11 left to play to clinch a 27-14 victory for the Bulldogs in the traditional rivalry.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In