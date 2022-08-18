Food Trucks & Friends set for Sept. 23 From staff reports Aug 18, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Food Trucks & Friends is set for Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Special Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locals will have a chance to eat, fellowship and hear some tunes during an upcoming downtown event. Presented by the Downtown Development Authority and the Harris Arts Center, the Food Trucks & Friends event is set for Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.Planned for downtown at City Park, 308 N. Wall St., the event will include music from artists like Andrew Miles, Faye and Jessie Bentley, and White Water Junction.Food trucks scheduled to be on hand include Baltimore Crab Cake ATL, Habanero's Taqueria, The Hoagie Shack, Flavor on the Fork, The Funnel Cake Guys, and Wall Street Catering Company. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Admission is free.For more information about this an other upcoming downtown events, visit the DDA at downtowncalhounga.com online. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Some questions and answers following the Eric Holland nomination by the Rome school board Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back