Food Trucks

Food Trucks & Friends is set for Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.

 Special

Locals will have a chance to eat, fellowship and hear some tunes during an upcoming downtown event. 

Presented by the Downtown Development Authority and the Harris Arts Center, the Food Trucks & Friends event is set for Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.

