Members of the Dynasty Club — Rome Braves season ticket holders — enjoy a sneak peek at what’s in store during a Tuesday preseason practice session. Fans will be seeing upgraded food and beverage amenities at AdventHealth Stadium.
Mills Fitzner
Rome Braves fans can look forward to a brand-new food and beverage experience at AdventHealth Stadium for the 2023 season.
Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns and operates the Rome Braves and 16 other Minor League Baseball clubs, is partnering with global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group to upgrade hospitality at the stadium.
New food and beverage elements include: The Coors Light Chill Zone, Sweet N’ Boozy Ice Cream, Marco’s Pizza, two Grab-N-Go Kiosks, and cashless payments. Chick-fil-A is also back at the ballpark.
“(D)elicious food, exciting new concepts, shorter lines, faster payment, and better-trained staff so that they can get down to the business of why they came — to watch great Rome Braves baseball with their friends and family,” said Tami Prescott, OVG Hospitality’s general manager for the stadium.
The company is also signed up to provide amplified food and beverage services at other MiLB stadiums owned by DBH: Excite Ballpark / San Jose Giants (San Jose, California); Trustmark Park / Mississippi Braves (Pearl, Mississippi); Riverfront Stadium / Wichita Wind Surge (Wichita, Kansas); and Momentum Bank Ballpark / Midland Rockhounds (Midland, Texas).
“These five MiLB stadiums mark the start of what we expect will be a productive, long-term relationship with Oak View Group,” said David Lane, Rome Braves general manager. “In the last year and a half, DBH has acquired more than a dozen MiLB clubs, and we’re just getting started.”
OVG Hospitality President Ken Gaber said fans can expect an entirely new hospitality experience at Rome Braves games.
“Drawing from our deep experience in sports and entertainment... we’ve reengineered menus to offer fresh new concepts,” he said. “With our shared commitment to, and belief in, nurturing the MiLB ecosystem, it was clear from the onset that Diamond Baseball Holdings and OVG would be partnering for a long time to come.”