Rome Braves preseason practice

Rome Braves fans can look forward to a brand-new food and beverage experience at AdventHealth Stadium for the 2023 season.

Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns and operates the Rome Braves and 16 other Minor League Baseball clubs, is partnering with global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group to upgrade hospitality at the stadium.

