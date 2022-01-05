Food City annually recognizes outstanding volunteerism among associates through the Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program.
Each year special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One overall winner is selected from each Food City location and corporate levels.
Of those entries, the following individual store winners in Catoosa and Walker counties were selected:
♦ Donald Buttner (store 206, 319 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville) has volunteered with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars helping with events such as bingo nights; Stanley Heights Baptist Church Food Drive helping with organization, handing out masks, helping new people in need get registered for the food bank and distributing clothes for the homeless; and an abused women’s shelter helping get them clothes and anything else they need;
♦ Adam Garrett (store 214, 150 U.S. 41, Ringgold);
♦ Jeff Caissie (store 217, 820 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville) has volunteered with Naomi Elementary School woodworking, painting and trimming trees;
♦ Roger Barton (store 249, 531 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe) has volunteered with Oakwood Baptist Youth leading a bible study group of 11th grade boys, spending time with the other students to get to know them and going on youth retreats and mission trips; and
♦ Shelly Roach (store 252, 311 N. Main St., LaFayette) has volunteered with Unified in Recovery facilitating meetings and helping people find treatment, peer support and peer check-ins.
“As a company, we strive to maintain a high level of dedication to service, quality, value and community involvement, while providing a work environment that enables our associates to grow both personally and professionally as successful members of the team,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
Following his attendance at a June 2002 White House meeting geared toward boosting national volunteerism through corporate support, Smith administered the creation of Food City’s Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, in memory of the beloved former president and board vice-chairman. Throughout his 47-year career, Varney brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole but was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.
“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” Smith said.
Store winners will move on to compete at district level. Twelve district winners are recognized with an award and a $250 contribution to their choice charity. Two divisional winners are then chosen and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. And finally, one overall winner is selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.
Food City expects to announce the winners around mid-February.
“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is wholly committed to providing exceptional service to the citizens and communities in which we operate and ensuring our associates have the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible,” summarized Smith.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Va., K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia and Alabama.