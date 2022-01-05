While most of the focus has been on COVID-19, the flu is still hanging around this winter.
Though influenza is not a reportable condition in Georgia with the exception of deaths and outbreaks, Georgia Department of Public Health still offers indicators as to the state of this year's flu season.
The U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) keeps track of healthcare visits due to influenza-like illness. This data is then measured versus a baseline from weeks with few to no cases of the flu.
Weekly ILI activity in Georgia for Week 51, the week ending in Dec. 25, was classed as very high, with 31,752 total visits relating to influenza-like illness. Comparatively, 2020 saw 18,052 visits in the same period.
Confirmed positive cases are far lower. Countrywide, there were 18,479 confirmed positive cases of the flu, while Georgia reported around 915.
Deaths are also higher this year. So far, there have been six confirmed flu-associated deaths, while last year there were two confirmed deaths in the same time period.
"COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing face masks, staying home, hand washing, school closures, reduced travel, increased ventilation of indoor spaces, and physical distancing, likely contributed to the decline in 2020-2021 flu incidence, hospitalizations and deaths," said the CDC on their 2020-2021 Flu Season Summary.
However, in their information regarding the 21-22 season, the CDC stated, "Relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures (such as stay-at-home orders, or mask mandates) may result in an increase in flu activity during the upcoming 2021–2022 flu season."
There has been sharp increase in ILINet-reported healthcare visits compared to the previous flu season, indicating that CDC predictors regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures may be accurate. However, 2020-21 also saw a record number of flu shots, with 193.8 million doses distributed in the U.S.
Flu shots are offered by primary care physicians, pharmacies, and local health departments. Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, is offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
For more information on the flu virus, visit cdc.gov/flu or contact the Gordon County Health Department at 706-624-1444.