Jeff Buda, vice president and chief information officer at Floyd Medical Center, is a finalist for the 2021 Georgia CIO of the Year ORBIE Award. The award recognizes chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership and is given annually by the Georgia CIO Leadership Association.
Buda is one of six finalists in the Corporate category. He was also a finalist in 2020 and 2018.
Finalists and winners are selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, based on the following criteria:
- Leadership and management effectiveness
- Business value created by technology innovation
- The size and scope of responsibilities
- Engagement in industry and community endeavors
Buda joined Floyd as chief information officer in 2012. He was named vice president in 2016.
He previously served as executive director of business applications for the WellStar Health System in Marietta and vice president of system initiatives and chief information officer for Mercy Health System/Catholic Health East in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. He also held roles with a major consulting firm and an information technology software vendor.
The Georgia CIO Leadership Association is the leading professional association for Georgia chief information officers. Membership is comprised exclusively of CIOs (or equivalent executive roles) from public and private companies, government, education, health care and nonprofit organizations.
Winners will be announced at the virtual Georgia CIO Awards on Nov. 5.