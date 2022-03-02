Floyd Medical Center recognized for patient safety, medical excellence

An organization that examines patient safety and medical excellence for hospitals placed Floyd Medical Center No. 1 in the state of Georgia for Patient Safety in Overall Medical Care.
This recognition comes from CareChex Awards by Quantros, and is based on reported data for patient safety, inpatient quality, readmissions, mortality rates and complications.
Floyd Medical Center also has received additional recognition on the national and regional levels.
For Patient Safety in Overall Medical Care, Floyd Medical Center has been recognized as:
- No. 1 in Georgia
- Top 10 Percent in Georgia
- Top 10 Percent in the Region (southern U.S.)
- Top 10 Percent in the Nation
The hospital was recognized for being among the Top 100 hospitals in the Nation for Patient Safety in the following areas:
- Bariatric surgery
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Pulmonary care
Recognition for being in the Top 10 Percent in the Nation for Patient Safety for the following service areas was received:
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Heart attack treatment
- Heart failure treatment
- Neurological care
- Pulmonary care
- Spinal fusion
- Spinal surgery
Top 10 percent in the Region recognition for Patient Safety was earned for:
- Heart attack treatment
- Heart failure treatment
- Neurological care
- Pulmonary care
- Spinal fusion
Floyd Medical Center received awards for being in the Top 10 percent in Georgia for Patient Safety for these service areas:
- Bariatric surgery
- Cancer care
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Heart attack treatment
- Heart failure treatment
- Pulmonary care
- Spinal fusion
- Spinal surgery
CareChex also awarded Floyd Medical Center for being in the Top 10 Percent in the Nation in Medical Excellence for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Top 10 Percent in Georgia for Medical Excellence for bariatric surgery and major orthopedic surgery.
Additionally, in the service area of Medical Excellence for women's health, Floyd Medical Center was awarded:
- Top 100 in the Nation
- Top 10 percent in the Nation
- Top 10 percent in the Region
- Top 10 percent in Georgia
“Floyd Medical Center is proud of the newest CareChex awards that recognize excellent performance by physicians and the entire clinical team," said Shelia Bennett, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS, CPXP, Executive Vice President and Chief of Patient Services. “Results like this do not happen by chance but are the result of intense focus. We strive daily to be better than we were the day before because our patients and the communities we serve deserve excellence in all aspects of their care whether it is a medical or surgical need."
About Quantros CareChex
CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications and readmissions -- appropriately weighting and accounting for all of the risk factors relating to a patient's principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.