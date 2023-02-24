Darlington's Floyd signs with Carson-Newman

Darlington’s Logan Floyd signed a baseball scholarship Friday with Carson-Newman.

 The Darlington School

Darlington School senior Logan Floyd signed a baseball scholarship on February 17 with Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Floyd said of the signing: “This is a huge day for me. With Covid and the transfer portal the last few years, it’s harder than it was in the past to get scholarship offers. But I’ve been blessed to get multiple offers, and I think I made a really good decision. I’m very happy.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In