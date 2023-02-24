Darlington School senior Logan Floyd signed a baseball scholarship on February 17 with Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Floyd said of the signing: “This is a huge day for me. With Covid and the transfer portal the last few years, it’s harder than it was in the past to get scholarship offers. But I’ve been blessed to get multiple offers, and I think I made a really good decision. I’m very happy.”
“The coaching staff there (at Carson-Newman) I really love. Coach (Tom) Griffin has experience in the big leagues and is a great coach that I am going to enjoy playing for. And it is a Christian university which is really important to me. I also think I have a good chance to go there and get some looks early on and get to play early.”
“I’m going to try to enjoy my last season at Darlington and the last few months before I graduate. It only gets harder as you go up to the next level so I want to make the most of my senior year. Everyone says there is nothing like high school. But I’m also excited to see what I can do at Carson-Newman.”
Also attending the signing ceremony Friday and pictured along with Floyd (seated, second from right) were (seated, from left) sister Lexie Floyd, mother Kim Floyd, father Mark Floyd, (standing, from left) Sandy Watts, Darlington assistant baseball coach Chad Wood, Chad Dixon, Darlington head baseball coach Matt Larry, Charles Culberson, Charles C. Walker, Darlington assistant baseball coach Gus Bell, Kelly Fountain and Darlington assistant baseball coach Derek Fine.