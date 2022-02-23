In this March 2021 file photo, Cedartown-Polk Hospital Authority Chairman Frank Shelley signs one of the resolutions amending and restating the group’s lease with Polk Medical Center Inc. as part of the proposed mergerbetween Polk’s parent, Floyd Healthcare Management Inc., and Atrium Health.
Polk Medical Center on U.S. 278 at Kelly Road just outside of Cedartown.
File
In this March 2021 file photo, Cedartown-Polk Hospital Authority Chairman Frank Shelley signs one of the resolutions amending and restating the group’s lease with Polk Medical Center Inc. as part of the proposed mergerbetween Polk’s parent, Floyd Healthcare Management Inc., and Atrium Health.
One of the area’s largest healthcare systems officially changed its name last year as the merger between Floyd and Atrium Health plays out.
Floyd Healthcare officially rebranded into Atrium Health Floyd on Thursday, just over three months after the merger was finalized between the Floyd health system and Charlotte, North Carolina-based Atrium Health. Atrium Health is the largest integrated nonprofit health system in the Southeast, with more than 70,000 employees serving in 40 different hospitals and 1,400 care locations.
Through this new partnership, Atrium Health Floyd is one of the leading medical providers and economic forces in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama. It has more than 3,400 employees who provide care in 40 medical specialties at three hospitals, the Floyd Behavioral Health Center and multiple primary and urgent care centers.
The community will see the Atrium Health name roll out slowly over the next year, starting with public announcements and changes to the healthcare system’s website. Emergency vehicle branding, employee badging and promotional material changes will follow afterward.
The system will still manage Polk Medical Center located in Cedartown.
“This is another milestone in our strategic combination,” said Kurt Stuenkel, executive vice president of Atrium Health and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd. “We are pleased our legacy brand name, Floyd, will remain part of our identity, given its significance which is so important to our region. At the same time, the addition of Atrium Health to our name underscores the investment Atrium Health is making into our communities and the wealth of resources now available to our patients and our community.”
“In just a few short months since our official combination, we’ve already shown just how extraordinary we can be together,” said Michael Parkerson, chief marketing and communications officer for Atrium Health.
“As rural health care faces many challenges, together, as one, we have a unique opportunity to enrich the lives of people in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama by ensuring continued access to outstanding clinical care. We’re just getting started on a mission that will improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all.”