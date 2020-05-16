The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 test results attributed to Floyd County jumped by eight in Saturday evening's numbers, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report.
While the number of positive test results jumped, the number of total deaths from the virus remained at 13.
Saturday's Floyd Emergency Management patient report showed only three confirmed positive patients under care at Floyd Medical Center and one at Redmond Redmond Regional Medical Center with two awaiting results.
Here are the Saturday evening numbers for some surrounding counties:
Gordon County reported 127 total positives and 15 deaths.
Bartow County reported 385 total positives and 35 deaths.
Polk County reported 79 total positives and zero deaths.
Chattooga County reported 15 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County reported 74 total positives and zero deaths.
Whitfield County reported 180 total positive and six deaths.
Statewide, Georgia reported a total of 37, 212 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday evening, out of 321,069 tests conducted and 1,598 deaths.