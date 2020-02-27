At 9 p.m. Thursday night, a van holding 50 cats left Rome to travel to South Elgin, Illinois.
Floyd Felines and Friends, a local nonprofit cat rescue, partners with rescue groups and animal shelters across Georgia to help transport cats to rescues in northern states like Illinois.
According to director Kristie LaRue, the rescues send a list, detailing what cats they’re looking for.
“They’ll give us a list and say ‘I can take four kittens or a mom and kittens’ and you have to fill those spots,” she said.
On this transport, 15 adult cats, 10 teenage cats and 25 kittens were on board. The drive is about 11 hours long and they expect to arrive at the shelter in South Elgin at about 10 a.m. Friday.
Transports like these have become quite common among rescues and shelters in Georgia, due to the mass population of stray animals in the state and the rest of the South.
“We just can’t adopt our way out of this,” Sarah Hallstein said.
Hallstein is the rescue coordinator for Floyd Felines and helps organize their transports.
Excluding all the veterinarian bills the rescue had to fund for the cats, the trip costs about $1,000, including gas, van rental, tolls and incidentals.
One of the problems Georgia faces with their mass kitten population is that “kitten season” never really ends, LaRue said.
Kitten season refers to the warmer months, when many cats are in heat and they begin to reproduce more frequently.
Since Georgia’s winters are so mild, kitten season never really stops, resulting in the high kitten population.
Spay and neuter laws are also a lot stricter in northern states, which is why their shelters request rescues from southern states, LaRue said.
According to Hallstein, since the rescue has started doing these transports, they’ve sent about 400 cats and kittens out of Northwest Georgia.
If interested in helping Floyd Felines and Friends, email LaRue at floydfelines@gmail.com