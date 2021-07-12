Floyd expanding robotic-assisted surgery procedures

Floyd Medical Center is investing $3.9 million to add two surgical robots to provide improved comfort and better results for orthopedic surgery patients.
A DePuy Synthes VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, used for total knee replacement surgery, and a second da Vinci Xi Surgical System will be added as part of the $3.9 million project. Both systems enhance the surgeon’s ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with more precision.
Floyd Medical Center installed its first da Vinci robotic surgical system in 2020, and demand for access to the technology has come from both surgeons and patients.
“Floyd is first to the market for our community for the da Vinci robot and now we are adding a second one. Now we once again are first with the VELYS for primary knee replacements,” said Gia Pyles, MSN, RN, CNOR, Director of Surgical Services at Floyd. “Our goal is to improve patient outcomes and enhance surgical efficiencies, and I am confident VELYS will do just that.”
Pyles said the technology will improve the quality of total knee replacements at Floyd.
“The VELYS technology will enable the surgeon to make sure the implant fits perfectly to give patients the best overall experience,” Pyles said.
The da Vinci system can be used across a spectrum of procedures. It has been optimized for use in gynecological, urological, thoracic and general surgeries.
“The robotics program we started back in the fall has grown,” Pyles said. “We are increasing our capacity to perform more surgeries. The new devices put us in a position to do that.”
The new robotic-assisted surgery devices should be operational by October and are part of an array of enhanced services Floyd is bringing to the community.
“This is just the beginning of a number of technological enhancements that will result from our strategic combination with Atrium Health,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd president and CEO. “We already are planning for new, robust electronic medical record systems from Epic and MyChart that, like these robotic technologies, will improve patient access, experience and outcomes in the near future and in years to come.”
Floyd recently announced plans to build a helipad at the Emergency Care Center to provide quick access for patients arriving by air ambulance and has added an orthopedic traumatologist and trauma director to the medical staff. In addition, a new designated entrance to the Family Birth Center marks the completion of the first of a series of enhancements to Floyd’s obstetrical program, including an enlarged waiting area and renovations to patient rooms.
These improvements are built on a foundation of already excellent surgery, trauma and obstetrics programs that have placed Floyd at the forefront of care in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama.