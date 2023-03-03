2023 Georgia General Assembly

Rep. Matt Barton (left), R-Calhoun, and Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, confer Feb. 14 in the Georgia House chamber.

 House Media Services

The 2023 Georgia General Assembly will close on the last day of March but, this year, its work will continue. Legislation that doesn't pass by sine die remains alive for consideration in 2024.

Lawmakers serve two-year terms and this was the first for Floyd County's delegation under the district maps drawn from the 2020 census. The county lost state Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, but gained two new members -- Rep. Matt Barton of Calhoun and Sen. Colton Moore of Trenton. Both are Republicans. That maintains the all-GOP makeup of the delegation, but shifts a bit of the political clout into counties to the north.

