It’s a very short section of trail but it’s been more than 10 years in the making.
Floyd County officials will break ground Tuesday on the first phase of the Redmond Trail. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. near the Mount Berry Trail trailhead behind the U.S. Post Office off Martha Berry Boulevard.
“We are pinching ourselves that this is finally happening,” said Julie Smith, executive director of TRED, Trails for Recreation and Economic Development.
The Redmond Trail will connect the existing trail along the Oostanaula River levee across Little Dry Creek to the new Mount Berry Trail.
Lewallen Construction Co. of Marietta received the contract for the project at a price of $838,153. That’s more than $300,000 over the initial budget, which was done a decade ago.
Big ticket items include grading and paving of the 0.26 mile trail at $470,055.83. The bridge over Little Dry Creek will cost $283,274.74. There’s also a protection canopy, which will go under the Norfolk Southern railroad trestle, that will cost $46,962.70.
The Georgia Department of Transportation increased their original commitment from $400,000 to $672,795. Rome, Floyd County and TRED agreed to increase their matching contributions to $165,358.
“Thanks to the devotion of the City of Rome, Floyd County, and TRED to the Redmond Trail, the cost overruns were covered, proving that collaboration makes everything better,” Smith said.
The fate of the Redmond Trail sparked the creation of TRED. The County Commission was wavering on its local match, which would have let the GDOT grant lapse — but a group of local cyclists and trails enthusiasts stepped up.
“The outpouring of support both then and now for creating outdoor spaces that provide respite, recreation, and community is why TRED formed,” Smith said. “In less than two months citizens raised over $44,000 toward the local match, sending the message that trails do matter.”