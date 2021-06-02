Floyd County police officer recovering after being struck by a car

A Floyd County police officer is recovering but has been released from the hospital after being struck by another vehicle while conducting a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.
Floyd County Police Department officer Jamison Mobbs was writing up a report from a traffic stop in his patrol car on U.S. 411 near the Bartow County line when the car was struck from behind.
Mobbs was taken to the emergency room and later released.
"He's doing well," FCPD Chief Mark Wallace said. "He's been released for light duty pending a follow up."
The Georgia State Patrol was called into investigate the wreck since a police officer was involved, Wallace said.
According to an incomplete GSP report:
On June 1, the patrol car was stopped on the south shoulder of the highway with its flashing blue lights activated. A Honda Accord was traveling east when it veered out of the traffic lane and struck left rear area of the patrol car.
The impact caused Mobbs' patrol car to rotate further off the south shoulder the Honda crossed the eastbound lanes into the median. The report didn't identify the driver of the Honda but said the 31-year-old male was injured but refused medical treatment.
No charges have been filed in the wreck as of Wednesday morning.