A Floyd County man was killed after an off road vehicle went off a trail near Fouche Gap Road near the Wildlife Trail on Friday.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
First responders found a man dead after a Jeep designed for off road riding went off a trail in the area around 6 p.m. The driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Giles, 61-year-old Ron Rohler of Floyd County died. His cause of death is currently under investigation, Giles said.
John Bailey, editor
Report: Man threatened to cut people’s heads off
A Silver Creek man was arrested Thursday night on terroristic threat charges after he reportedly threatened two people by saying he was going to cut their heads off.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carey Lamar Chisolm, 63, of Silver Creek, was arrested at the Coosa Valley Federal Credit Union on Dean Avenue after he made threatening remarks to two people. Witnesses heard Chisolm state “I’m gonna cut your head off” and “Wipe that smirk off your face or I will cut it off.”
Chisolm remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
Hiram man charged with aggravated child molestation
A Hiram man remained in jail with no bond Friday morning after traveling to Floyd County to have sex with someone he believed was under the age of 16, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Scott Townsend, 30, sent online messages to someone he believed to be under the age of 16. In the messages, Townsend described graphic sex acts he wanted to do with the child and asked them to do it with him.
He then traveled to Floyd County to meet up with the child.
Townsend is charged with aggravated child molestation, electronic enticement of a child and obscene internet contact with a child.
Report: Decatur man wanted in Kentucky
A Decatur man was arrested at Bert Brooks Tire on Second Avenue on Thursday night on fugitive of justice charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmine Alexander Walker, 28, of Decatur, has an active arrest warrant in the state of Kentucky. He remained in jail with no bond Friday morning.
3-year-old injured in car wreck near Captain D’s on Turner McCall
A 3-year-old had a minor facial injury after being in an accident near the Captain D’s on Turner McCall Boulevard on Thursday evening, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A vehicle was attempting to turn left on Turner McCall Boulevard to go into Captain D’s on Thursday evening. The driver failed to yield to another car traveling west on the road. The first vehicle struck the front of the second vehicle.
Damage to the first vehicle was disabling and it had to be towed.
Passengers in the second vehicle all exhibited signs of injury and were transported to Floyd Medical Center. The driver had visible neck and chest injuries and the front passenger said they had a stomach injury. The 3-year-old, who was in the back seat, had a visible facial injury.
Officers gave the driver of vehicle 2 a citation for not having the child’s car seat installed properly.
Olivia Morley, staff writer