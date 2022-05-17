A Floyd County man is accused of striking his stepson with a baseball bat during a May 4 incident at Morrison Campground Road, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James John Duncan Jr., 44, is charged with felony aggravated assault as well as giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer. He is accused of striking his stepson, causing a cut to his head and injury to his arm.
Duncan is being held for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office without bond pending a hearing in Floyd County Superior Court.
3 arrested on drug, gun charges
Three people were arrested by Rome police on drug and firearms charges near Riverside Parkway, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terajh Javon Scott, 30, and Melva Lee Louis, 69, of Atlanta, and Arvin Renee Louis, 48, of Rome, were arrested Monday just after 5 p.m. Police found over an ounce of marijuana as well as methamphetamine.
Melva Louis and Arvin Louis both face misdemeanor drug possession charges as well as felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Scott is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Scott remained in jail Tuesday with a hold from the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Arvin Louis remained in jail without bond on a parole hold and Melva Louis wasn’t listed on jail records.
Police: Floyd County man choked woman
A 43-year-old Floyd County man was arrested late Monday, accused of choking a person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shane Edward Maynor Jr. is charged with felony aggravated assault. He remained in jail Tuesday, pending a hearing in Floyd County Superior Court.