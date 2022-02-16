While Floyd County was not approved by the state for an American Rescue Plan Act broadband grant, officials are looking at other opportunities to expand service into the more rural areas.
County Manager Jamie McCord attributes the loss to the fact that the county actually has 91% broadband coverage, while some other Georgia counties have only 50% to 60% coverage.
However, Floyd County residents who live in outlying areas — such as the Chubbtown community in Cave Spring and some places along Texas Valley Road — have no service. And McCord said the internet has become more of a utility than a luxury, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite not qualifying for state ARPA funds, the county has been identified as eligible for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund through the Federal Communications Commission.
“It’s a program designed to put broadband throughout the whole country,” McCord said during Wednesday’s Public Utilities and Transportation Committee meeting. “It’s a $20.4 billion program that’s expected to go over a 10-year period.”
The county isn’t looking to become an internet provider, but they are looking at ways to work with internet providers in the private sector to expand the local broadband service.
Back in September, county commissioners adopted a Broadband Community Ready ordinance that clears the way for a partnership. The county could build the infrastructure for the internet providers to use.
County officials are still working through the complex bidding process for a RDOF award and have been reaching out to multiple state departments and internet providers, including Department of Community Affairs, to figure out the next step.
“We just haven’t had any luck in finding out where we are in the process,” McCord said.
Funding for the RDOF comes from traditional high-cost Universal Service Funds and is not dependent on legislative appropriations. The FCC most recently announced, on Jan. 28, over $1.2 billion in awards over 32 states.