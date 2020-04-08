The Floyd County Jail issues intake reports twice a day, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.  This is the 24-hour report for April 8 at 8 a.m.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.