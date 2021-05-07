An Alabama man being held in the Floyd County jail now faces new felony escape and interference with government property charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Wade Smith, 24, of Piedmont, is accused of breaking the sprinkler system in his cell block around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When jail officers responded he attempted to flee.
Smith has been held in the Floyd County Jail since August of 2019 on felony smash and grab, burglary and arson charges.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Cops: Man in standoff on US 17 near I-95 in custodyGlynn County Police took a suspect in custody before 2 p.m. today, ending an 8-hour standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 17 near Exit 29 of Interstate 95 and claimed to have a bomb, county police officer Earl Wilson said.
Glynn County police negotiators had been trying to persuade the man to peacefully exit the vehicle since the incident began at 5:30 a.m. Friday on the side of U.S. 17 near the Love’s Travel Stop east of the I-95. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s bomb squad was also on scene, Wilson said. GBI agents approaching the vehicle with a remote control robot in an effort to communicate with the man and bring about a peaceful resolution, he said.
Traffic was completely closed on northbound Exit 29 of I-95 to U.S. 17, and all traffic on Exit 29 southbound was redirected to Blythe Island Highway.