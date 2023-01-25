Floyd County Commissioners recognize Investigators

Floyd County commissioners unanimously approved the re-zoning request for a housing development on Eden Valley Road Tuesday night at their regular meeting.

The property, which is a former golf course, will be a subdivision containing 81 single-family two story homes with three or four bedrooms each.

