Floyd County commissioners unanimously approved the re-zoning request for a housing development on Eden Valley Road Tuesday night at their regular meeting.
The property, which is a former golf course, will be a subdivision containing 81 single-family two story homes with three or four bedrooms each.
Commissioners also recognized a number of Floyd County employees for their years of service. The following employees were recognized:
Ten Years of Service
- Felix Claytor, Water
- Misty Pledger, Police
- Katheryn Walters, Police / P.A.W.S.
Fifteen Years of Service
- Jason Pearce, Prison
Twenty Years of Service
- Michelle Edmonson, Juvenile Court
- Keelan Freeman, P.A.W.S.
Twenty - Five Years of Service
- Danny Bickers, Police
- Brian Blair, Tax Assessor's Office
Thirty - Five Years of Service
- Tom Ewing, Police
The commissioners also approved a request to re-zone a property on Foster's Mill Road that will be the site of a Dollar General Store, with the developer agreeing to upgrade the exterior in keeping with the more rustic nature of the location.
Commissioners also agreed to split a request by the owners of a property on Cave Spring Road to receive as special use permit to install a paintball facility. However, commissioners denied a request without prejudice for the owners to install additional RV parking spots until it can be determined exactly how many spots can be provided for which depends on the ability to build septic systems for the spots.
As the request was denied without prejudice, the property owners can re-apply immediately without having to wait a full year if the request were simply denied.
Commissioners agreed to continue to work towards a solution that would satisfy the business and residents. However, County Manager Jamie McCord noted the permits for the business seem to be in order, and the property is zoned industrial, which limits the county's ability to intervene.
The commissioners also approved a five year update to the short-term work plan in the Rome-Floyd-Cave Spring Comprehensive Plan, they also approved the re-adoption of the ULDC and accompanying zoning maps.
The County also recognized investigators Austin Webb and Jordan Clayton for being awarded the Pat King Award from the North GA Elder Abuse Task Force. Webb and Clayton arrested a trio of men who allegedly scammed an elderly woman out of over $100,000 while they were living in the woods by The Pocket Recreation area.
Also at the meeting, Floyd County's Human Resources department was recognized for being awarded the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association.
Rome's Noon Optimist Club was also recognized with a proclamation declaring the county commissions recognition of the work the club does, and how much their efforts are appreciated by all county residents.
The commissioners approved the following items on their consent agenda unanimously with a single vote:
♦ A request from Victim Witness to approve of VOCA Continuation Base and Comp Advocate Funding for the Victim Witness Assistance Program.
♦ A request from Sheriff’s Office for purchase of Pepperball Blast from PepperBall company for a total of $8,115, funding from ICS Technology grant.
♦ A request from Sheriff’s Office for purchase of 45 ballistic helmets in the amount of $31,180, funding from ICS Technology grant.
♦ A request from the Clerk’s Office to approve a change of ownership for beer and wine package and self-services fuel sales licenses at 4818 Rome Fuels, LLC located at 4818 Alabama Highway.
♦ A request from Human Resources to amend the Floyd County Classification and Compensation Plan to regrade five courtroom clerk positions in the District Attorney’s Office from paygrade 7 to 9.
♦ A request from Purchasing for approval to deem certain equipment as surplus items and list them for sale on GovDeals. The equipment has been examined by the airport staff and special projects manager and are considered unsalvageable for Floyd County use.
♦ A request from Human Resources to approve the creation of a court administrator position in Probate Court. This will be a budget increase of $26,480.
♦ A request from the Water Department to approve purchase of 3600 linear feet of 8” ductile iron pipe from H.D. Grading for $128,810.
♦ A request from Purchasing to approve an equipment and software maintenance agreement with Pitney Bowes for mail machine equipment in the amount of $23,995.
The commissioners approved the following new business items individually:
♦ Russell Regional Airport to approve RMG Task Order 5B — North Apron Expansion Design and Bidding Phase Services for a total cost of $89,590 and RMG Task Order 6 — Terminal Building Improvements Programming Study from CMT Engineers.
♦ A request from Water Department to revise August 23, 2022, board action to remove specific reference to 6” ductile iron pipe and make the funds in the new G/L Account available for: “Purchase of ductile iron pipe, fittings, components and appurtenances as necessary for current and pending projects as well as replenishment of working inventory for routine repairs and maintenance.
♦ A request from Purchasing to approve a change of the lease terms from 36 months to 48 months and replacement of current copiers all at once from terms that were approved at the Jan. 10 commission meeting. This will be a service contract and will be charged to each department’s Equipment Lease account.