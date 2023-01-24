Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting

The Floyd County Board of Education unanimously re-elected Melinda Strickland as chair and Danny Waits to his first term as vice-chair in their regular meeting Monday night.

The board also recognized Model Elementary for being awarded a Title I designation from the Georgia Department of Education. 

