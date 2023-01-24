Floyd County Schools Board of Education recognized Model Elementary being awarded a Title I Distinguished School Certificate from the Georgia Department of Education Monday night. Model Elementary Principal Aimee Hays is seen here receiving a certificate, flanked by Floyd County and Stage of Georgia Board of Education officials.
Pepperell Primary students Maizy Connell (L), who led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Grady Knight (R), who led the invocation, with Pepperell Primary Principal Brig Larry Monday night during the Floyd County Schools Board of Education meeting at the BOE building on Riverside Parkway.
Coosa High Student Caitlin "Kenzie" Nguyen is recognized Monday night by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education for earning acceptance and a full scholarship to Yale University.
The Floyd County Board of Education unanimously re-elected Melinda Strickland as chair and Danny Waits to his first term as vice-chair in their regular meeting Monday night.
The board also recognized Model Elementary for being awarded a Title I designation from the Georgia Department of Education.
That designation honors the Title I schools that are ranked on a number of factors — including that they’re in the top 5% based on a combined English Language Arts and Math Achievement Rate score from the 2021 College and Career Ready Performance Index Content Mastery data.
The board voted to adopt a new policy regarding the harmful materials complaint resolution process. The process, already adopted by the state school board, is to address complaints submitted by guardians alleging materials in the school are harmful to minors. That process includes how a complaint would be filed and the process in which a complaint is handled.
The board also reviewed the preliminary financial report for 2022, which revealed county schools sitting on nearly $59,000,000 in general operating cash, with revenue from the education SPLOST bringing in over $1,000,000 per month since July of 2021.
There was an update on projects being built, including lights and canopies that are being installed, and a discussion about the field houses being planned for Armuchee and Coosa High Schools.
The board also voted to move from Liberty Mutual Insurance to GSBA insurance, which will save the county a substantial amount of money.
There was also a first reading of a policy regarding use of bathrooms and lockers for students.
The board typically meets on the third Monday of the month, with caucus starting at 5 p.m. and the formal meeting at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County Board of Education office on Riverside Parkway.