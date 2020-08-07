The final public hearing and vote for the county's 2020 millage rate will take place at the Floyd County Commission's meeting on Tuesday.
The commissioners are currently planning to raise the rate by half a mill to help offset the cost of the payment plan upgrade for county law enforcement agencies. However, they might choose something slightly lower at the meeting, but will not go higher, according to County Manager Jamie McCord.
Finance Director Susie Gass said that by raising the millage rate by half a mill would create a 7.4% increase in property taxes. For a fair market value $150,000 home, it would be an increase of $43 to their property taxes.
If you can't make it to the 6 p.m. meeting, commissioners will also host an 8 a.m. public hearing in the Community Room.
Commissioners are expected to adopt a resolution to accept Coronavirus Relief Fund conditions and agreements, including appointing a designee to oversee grant applications in the county.
The second reading for on ordinance concerning the regulation of alcoholic beverage licenses is also on the agenda.
The purchase of a new security software is also on the agenda for commissioners. The BitDefender endpoint security by CDW-G would be installed on all Floyd County computers to help fight against viruses, ransomware and phishing. If passed, this protection would last for a three year period and is in the amount of $23,863.00.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. The board meets in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are open to the public, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Attendees must wear a mask.
City to discuss alcohol pouring variance request at the tennis center
Among other items at Monday's City Commission meeting, the city will consider a food to drink ratio variance request by the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Lisa Smith, who operates the center, has requested a variance in which any alcohol sales would be matched by tennis related equipment sold by the center, instead of food.
The meeting will be proceeded by a ribbon cutting at the indoor tennis courts at the facility at 4 p.m. Commissioners will meet at the Sam King room at 5 p.m. for caucus and 6:30 p.m. for the meeting.
The commission will also consider a resolution concerning the acceptance of CARES Act funds and a rezoning request of property at 1705 Shorter Avenue from heavy commercial to community commercial. JoAnne Dulaney intends to build a convenience store on the property.