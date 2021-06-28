The combination of the Floyd health care system with Atrium Health is taking another step forward with the approval of resolutions establishing a joint Floyd-Polk health care foundation.
The proposal was approved Monday night by Floyd Healthcare Management Inc. The Hospital Authority of Floyd County is scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday in a special called meeting.
“With over $150 million in assets when fully funded, the new foundation will be a tremendous difference-maker in addressing disparities of care in Floyd and Polk Counties and the entire Floyd Medical Center service area,” said Kurt Stuenkel, FMC president and CEO, in a news release.
“We now look forward to receiving the Georgia attorney general’s report on or before July 12th and hope to be able to close our strategic combination shortly after that date,” he said.
A public hearing concerning the combination of the Floyd health care system with Atrium Health was held on June 11 in Rome at The Forum River Center. The state attorney general’s office is scheduled to issue a final report regarding the merger within 30 days of that date.