DULUTH — Steve Flesch traveled to Atlanta with two sets of irons.
After a mediocre first two days at TPC Sugarloaf in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic that put him four shots off the pace of leader David Toms, Flesch switched out his irons heading into the final round.
The move paid huge dividends, as Flesch birdied five of his first six holes and ended up catching Toms to win the tournament by one shot with an 11-under-par score.
“Six of them, the five through the pitching wedge,” Flesch said about how many of his irons he changed out Sunday morning. “I was just — actually, I had a brand-new set of irons, they’re beautiful, but I put heavier shafts in them and honestly, I was hitting them so solidly that they were kind of going a little too far. When you kind of have been playing as long as we have, you have numbers in your head where your 8-iron goes a certain distance. Well, this 8-iron was going another 5 yards and that trickles down throughout your clubs. Yesterday I hit it over a couple greens and it kind of freaks you out. I just said, you know what, I’ll put the other ones back in. They had lighter shafts and they’re just easier on my body.”
For Flesch, it was another victory at a course where he has enjoyed success. His victory made him the first player ever to win the Mitsubishi Electric Classic twice, and it was the second time in four editions of the tournament he has won it after his first triumph came in 2018. The 11-under score was identical to both his score when he won four years ago, and the winning score when Dicky Pride won the tournament last year.
Tough conditions kept anyone from posting a score below 67 on Saturday before a sunny day with friendlier winds made for much lower scores in the final round. But in addition to Flesch’s 65, three other players tied the single-round record for the tournament with a 64. Doug Barron, Darren Clarke and Padraig Harrington all surged up the leaderboard with the historic lows, and Harrington was in with a chance to win for most of the afternoon.
Harrington entered the day at 2 under and made it all the way into a three-way tie for the lead with Flesch and Toms at one point, but his lower place on the leaderboard from Saturday meant the two leaders still had four five holes to play respectively when Harrington was already in the clubhouse. From there, he watched Flesch and Toms battle it out, along with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples, who nearly pulled off a comeback of his own by climbing to 10 under.
But the pivotal moment of the day came for Flesch on the 17th hole. With Harrington already off the course and Toms a hole behind him in the final group, he was caught in the middle of the tie. Flesch birdied the par four to take his first lead of the day. It was his ninth birdie of the afternoon against only two bogeys, and put him in position to complete the comeback.
“You know, 17, another great drive there,” Flesch said. “I just had a 100, I think, (one hundred) 63 yards to the hole, which is just a perfect kind of little soft eight-iron. I went back to just hitting a fade. I’ve been trying to work on draws a lot lately, but I went back to just hitting a fade and that hit perfectly to that yardage and I made a good putt.”
His par on 18 officially gave him a final score of 11 under and eliminated Harrington and Couples at 10 under, so it was all up to Toms. If he found a birdie on 18, it would force a playoff. If not, his tournament would come up one shot short.
Two approaches left him with a little bit of an uphill putt, he pulled it a little bit wide of the mark off to the left. He tapped in for the par, but Flesch officially had the title.
And just like with Flesch, a change in irons ended up making the difference in the opposite direction.
“Unfortunately, on 18 there I hit a great drive and I took my five-wood out this week for a gap wedge,” Toms said. “And I think I hit the gap wedge one time in three rounds and I needed the 5-wood twice on 18. I laid up. I didn’t hit a very good wedge shot obviously. The last time I had that yardage today I hit it about a foot on No. 10, so I felt like it was an easy shot and just didn’t hit a very good one.”