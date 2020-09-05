The Heritage Generals offense needed a little time to idle before getting revved up on Friday night. However, their defense was hitting on all cylinders from the get-go.
Heritage held county rival LFO to just 85 total yards on the night and forced six turnovers as they picked up a 35-7 victory at Jeff Sims Field in the season-opener for both teams.
Linebacker Zach Brown had a dozen tackles, forced one fumble and recorded the fourth of four interceptions Heritage collected on the night. Cade Kiniry had two of the picks, including a momentum-building theft late in the first half that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown return and a 14-0 for his team at halftime.
Kiniry’s interception came on a third-and-20 play deep in the Warriors’ own territory on what was designed to be a swing pass to the left. However, the senior defensive back jumped the route and raced untouched for the score with 1:15 to go before halftime.
“I have to thank my coaches. They prepared me so well,” he said. “I just saw the guy come out. I just read it great and got the pick.”
“That was a big play by Cade,” said Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter. “That’s a kid who’s a three-year letterman and he’s been in our program for four years. Just a super-coachable kid.
“We haven’t worked a whole lot of our base stuff (on defense) versus gun, but, man, he just read that thing and jumped it like we had been repping it all week. I’m really impressed with how he plays and he played really, really well tonight.”
Senior Dylan Bryan would return the opening kickoff of the second half for 40 yards to midfield and he would get the ball in the endzone just three plays later, hauling in a tough 30-yard throw from Nick Hanson with a defender draped all over him.
Bryan finished with 87 yards on four catches and got the Generals’ initial touchdown on a 33-yard catch-and-run with 2:16 left in the opening stanza. That capped a quick, five-play, 73-yard march, highlighted by a 33 run by tailback Paxton McCrary and set up by Kiniry’s first pick at the Heritage 36 after the Generals had muffed a punt return.
“(The receivers) definitely did a great job of catching the ball and running great routes,” said Hanson, who went 14 of 21 in the air for 222 yards and three touchdowns. “Up front, the guys blocked really well tonight and we just went out there and executed. I think we just finally got in a rhythm (in the third quarter), got some completions and started moving the ball. That really started us going.”
The entire defense was crisp all game long. Heritage forced LFO to punt on its first four possessions before Kiniry’s first pick ended the Warriors’ fifth drive and they rose up again as LFO threatened the score on its first possession of the third quarter.
A big 43-yard run by Jevonnie Womble had helped the Red-and-White move from its own 7-yard line to the Heritage 20, but the Generals were able to pop the ball free on a second-down run and took over at its own 35. Bryan caught a pass for 20 yards and, one play later, McCrary got loose and scampered 45 yards to add to his team’s lead.
LFO’s only touchdown of the night came on a 10-play, 65-yard drive that took more than six minutes off the clock in the second half. Quarterback Malachi Powell was just able to break the plane of the goal with the ball from a yard out 8:47 to play in the game. That drive was aided by a costly fourth-down, 15-yard, personal foul facemask penalty on the Generals that would have ended the drive at Heritage 36.
Heritage would add the final TD with just over five minutes to go following Brown’s interception. His return for a score was negated by a penalty. But one play later, Hanson hit Ryan Heet for a 20-yard score and Anderson Britton would connect on his fifth extra point of the night.
McCrary ran the ball five times for 85 yards and picked up another 48 yards on four receptions, while Logan Lowe had an athletic 44-yard catch in the first half. Kaden Swope also had an interception for the Generals.
The Warriors were held to just 80 yards rushing on 41 attempts and just five yards through the air. Womble had a team-high 40 yards on six carries.
Heritage (1-0) will go on the road this Friday to Ringgold, looking to complete the Catoosa County sweep against the Tigers, who will be playing their first game of 2020. Meanwhile, LFO (0-1) will have its hands full with a 1-0 Gordon Lee squad that rushed for nearly 400 yards and 50 points against Dade County last week.
“We’ll have to look at the film and see what we really need to fix, but the big thing is that we have kids that care and play hard and are coachable,” Slaughter added. “If you have that, then you can do a lot of good things.”