082422_CCN_KhalasFinley.jpg

Sophomore Khalas Finley, seen here in the spring game against Northwest, torched Chattooga for 257 yards and five rushing touchdowns as LaFayette spotted the Indians six points before rolling to a 42-12 win in Summerville.

 Scott Herpst

The LaFayette Ramblers and their fans like what they saw from Khalas Finley in the season opener.

The Chattooga Indians? Not so much.

