The LaFayette Ramblers and their fans like what they saw from Khalas Finley in the season opener.
The Chattooga Indians? Not so much.
The LaFayette Ramblers and their fans like what they saw from Khalas Finley in the season opener.
The Chattooga Indians? Not so much.
The athletic sophomore, who split time at running back and quarterback on Friday, made a season debut that few people will forget. Finley ran the ball 19 times for 257 yards and five touchdowns as LaFayette revved up and ran over the Indians, 42-12, in Summerville.
Chattooga (0-1) scored the first points of the game and led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter. They added another score in the second, but three rushing touchdowns by the Ramblers in that second period would set the tone for the rest of the night.
Finley scored on runs of 4 and 8 yards in the quarter, while senior quarterback Zach Barrett got on the board with a 1-yard plunge of his own as LaFayette built a 21-12 lead at intermission.
Finley broke off a 50-yard scoring run in the third quarter to up the Ramblers’ lead to 28-12 going into the fourth, and he put the game away with touchdown runs of 54 and 17 yards in the final period of play.
Barrett had eight carries for 53 yards. Dawson Pendergrass collected 31 yards on eight carries. Austin Tucker ran 10 times for 30 yards and Jaden Morris had three carries for six yards as the Ramblers finished with 377 of their 378 total yards on the ground.
Preseason All-State kicker Jacob Brown was a perfect 6 of 6 on extra points.
Defensively, the Indians had 236 yards, but were limited to just 68 yards rushing on 27 attempts. LaFayette gave up just seven completions on 20 pass attempts for 168 yards. The Ramblers also forced five fumbles and recovered three of them.
LaFayette (1-0) will play their home opener this Friday night as they will battle Trion at Jack King Stadium. The Bulldogs are 1-0 after beating Gordon Lee Friday night in Chickamauga, 45-19.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.