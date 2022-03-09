Five men were arrested around Floyd County Tuesday on multiple felony sexual exploitation children and computer pornography charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Antonio Johnson, 22, sent four sexually explicit images of several minors to other people over a social media app to people in November 2021. He's charged with felony computer pornography and was released on bond Wednesday.
Jackie Steve Autry, 65, is charged with felony sexual exploitation of children and possession of controlled substances after Floyd County police found sexually explicit images and videos of a minor, as well as a glass pipe with suspected meth were found in his possession. Autry was held on a $15,000 bond Wednesday.
Richard Alan Castleman, 26, of Cave Spring, was arrested at his Fincher Street home and charged with felony computer pornography after Floyd County police officers found a sexually explicit video of a minor on his phone. He was held on a $15,000 bond Wednesday.
Jason Michael Gass, 27, was arrested at his Kingston Avenue home after Floyd County sheriff's deputies found over an ounce of marijuana, THC oil, smoking devices and sexually explicit photographs of minors. Gass is accused of using a social media app to receive and exchange several files of child sexual abuse. The pornography found was between the dates of August 20 to August 22, 2021.
He is charged with felony computer pornography, felony marijuana possession, THC oil possession and misdemeanor drug related object possession.
Gass was released on bond Wednesday.
Joab Hayden Stewart, 24, is charged with sexual exploitation of children after Floyd County police found sexually explicit materials featuring minors. He was released on bond Wednesday.
Rome man charged with multiple child molestation offenses
A Rome man is charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Damarcus Isaiah Creamer, 23, committed the above offenses during 2013, 2014 and 2015 with multiple children.
He was held without bond Wednesday.
Report: Aragon men had over 60 grams of meth during traffic stop
During a traffic stop at GA 101 and Donahoo Road in Silver Creek, Floyd County police found over 60 grams of meth in the vehicle around 1 a.m. Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Joe Johnson, 48, and Jared Roy Buffington, 41, both of Aragon, are charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth and intent to distribute. Johnson was also not wearing a seatbelt and Buffington was found to have had a probation warrant.
Johnson is additionally charged with a safety belt violation.
Johnson and Buffington were held without bond.
Rome woman charged with shoplifting, reportedly had heroin
After Rome police arrested her at the Wal-Mart on Cartersville Highway, they found suspected heroin and several syringes in her possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Karen Ann Chatman, 35, stole $490 worth of items from the East Rome Wal-Mart. She is charged with felony Schedule I controlled substance possession, misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass and drug related object possession.
She was held without bond Wednesday.
Rome woman charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome woman was arrested on a felony aggravated stalking charge after she violated a conditional bond to stay away from a person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrie Ann Cox, 53, also had a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana. She is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Cox was held without bond Wednesday.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Rome man charged with shoplifting and possession of meth
After being arrested on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge, a Rome man was reportedly found with meth and other drug related objects at the Walt-Mart in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Adam Ray Couey, 42, is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects. Rome police found a plastic cylinder of meth and a glass pipe in Couey's possession.
He was held without bond Wednesday.
Rome woman arrested on drug charges
A Rome woman is charged with using a communication device to arrange a purchase of meth, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather Sheree Shedd, 46, had used a communication device to arrange a purchase of meth with another person at a Bollen Court home. She was held for the Cobb County Sherriff's Office.
Rome man arrested on probation violation, theft charges
A Rome man is charged second degree burglary after he stole items from a storage unit on Bollen Court, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnnie Wesley Highfield, 61, entered a storage unit without permission with the intent to commit theft, including televisions, blankets and picture frames. He is also charged with felony probation violation.
He was held without bail Wednesday.
Rome man charged with vehicle theft, fugitive from justice
After being charged with vehicular theft, a Rome man is charged with felony fugitive from justice on Tuesday at 10:36 p.m.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Shane Hudgins, 38, is charged with felony theft and failure to appear after he stole a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle let Hudgins drive to the store and back; however, Hudgins failed to return.
He was held without bond Wednesday.