A group of five people are charged with possession of meth and possession with the intent to distribute, among other drug related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The five were arrested at 41 year-old Carrie Melissa Cotton's house on Greenwood Avenue in Rome. Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force officers found five bags of methamphetamine packaged for sale at the house. They also found a glass smoking device in the house as well.
Zachery Logan Adams, 27, of Rockmart, was also in possession of hypodermic needles and attempted to obstruct officers during the search. Tony Eugene Blasengame Jr., 30, of Rome, attempted to flush some of the meth down the toilet and had a glass smoking device in his possession as well.
Brandi Deeann Blalock, 38, of Rome, also had Zoloft and Montelukast pills in her possession. Bobby Joe Tidwell Jr., 35, of Lindale, threw some of the meth into the yard during the search.
Blasengame and Cotton are also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Tidwell and Blasengame are also charged with misdemeanor abandonment of drugs. Adams is charged with felony obstruction of officers and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. Blalock is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container.
All five remained in jail Friday morning with no bond except for Cotton and Blalock, who both had blanket bonds of $7,900.
Man charged with simple battery found to be fugitive from justice
A Rome man is charged with misdemeanor simple battery and felony fugitive from justice after allegedly kicking a person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Roy Lee Pitts Jr., 60, was caught on video kicking a man in his apartment on South Broad Street. After he was arrested on the misdemeanor charge, officers found he had an active warrant in Huntington County, Indiana.
He remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Cave Spring woman charged with crossing guard line with drugs
After being arrested on several previous misdemeanor warrants, a Cave Spring woman was found with numerous pills in her possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Emmileigh Veronica Gail Allmon, 21, had been screaming profanities at cars passing by while walking down the street on May 1. The same day, She also stole less than $500 worth of items from Dollar General on Rome Road. She also went to another person's house on Cedartown Street and refused to leave when the owner told her to do so. Allmon then threatened the person. Allmon resisted arrest and pulled away when officers tried to place handcuffs on her.
Allmon is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by shoplifting, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, drugs not in original container and possession of dangerous drugs.
She remained in jail Friday with a blanket bond of $7,900.
Report: Man charged with DUI ran from officer and hid a stolen gun under his car
A Rome man fled a Georgia Patrol officer after being pulled over for reckless driving, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiquez DeSean Sams, 19, was driving recklessly at high speeds Thursday night. After being pulled over at Banty Jones Park, Sams got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and fled the officer on foot. Before running, he hid a stolen pistol under the car.
Once the officer caught up to Sams, he tased him and found him to be under the influence. Sams admitted to having smoked multiple blunts before driving. The officer then found out he is under 21 and not eligible for a weapons carry permit.
Sams is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and carrying a weapon without a license. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving without a license, and reckless driving.
He remained in jail Friday morning with a blanket bond of $5,700.