Being a parent requires an ability to adapt to change. Newborns require around-the-clock care that often translates into little free time for their parents. When parents get opportunities to step away, exercise may be the furthest thing from their minds. But it could be in new mothers' and fathers' best interests to consider exercise even when their schedules are hectic.
Health experts at the Mayo Clinic advise exercise helps to tame stress, keep the mind sharp and boost the immune system. Staying fit and healthy with a new baby in the house may be easier when parents embrace certain strategies.
Flexibility is key. New parents strive to maintain schedules, but newborns and infants don't always comply. Therefore, committing to a workout at a specific time each day or even a specific duration can be foolish. It's better to take what you can get when you can get it. Don't get hung up on following a specific regimen right now.
Exercise in bursts. Rather than devoting a set amount of time to a workout, fit in exercise when you have a minute. Run up and down the stairs while the baby is napping. Or do some bicep curls while preparing a bottle.
Take a “baby-and-me” class. Gyms and fitness organizations often offer classes for new parents that build workouts around movements that can be done with baby in hand or in tow. Another option is Stroller Strong Moms, a workout group that incorporates kids and strollers. Seek out these programs for innovative ways to get exercise and spend time with your child and other parents.
Ask for time off. Spouses can divide baby duties so that each gets equal time away to devote to personal needs. Factor exercise into some of the plan, even if you can carve out only a few minutes. Another tip is to multitask. Consider buying a stationary bicycle to use while watching a favorite television show.
Go swimming. Swimming works many muscles of the body, and the buoyancy of the water relieves pressure on joints and other areas of the body. When baby is old enough, you can even enjoy time in the pool together.
Prioritize sleep. Do not compromise sleep for exercise, which can adversely affect your overall health. Sleep is essential for human development, says The Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the brain experiences intense activity, building the foundations for how people learn and grow, including the development of our behavior, emotions and immune systems. Adequate sleep is vital for new parents to maintain their health and the health of their babies.
As infants grow, parents will find they have more time to devote to exercise. Until then, new parents can be flexible and make time for exercise when their schedule allows.