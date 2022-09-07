First generation college student among GNTC Nursing graduates who excel on national exam

Crystal Garland graduated from GNTC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program in May 2022.

 Contributed

A first-generation college student who received her Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) is now assistant director of nursing at a Calhoun nursing home.

Crystal Garland, who received her ASN degree from GNTC in May, said she just began training for her new position as assistant director of Nursing at Calhoun Health Care Center. She worked previously at the facility as a wound care nurse, but she relinquished that position after her first semester in the ASN program at GNTC and remained on staff as needed as a medical nurse.

