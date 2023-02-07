McLemore golf course

“The last hole is one of the best that I have ever played. The view and challenge (are) incredible. The rest of the course is interesting with changes in elevation and wonderful conditions.” — From Golf Digest

That quote is about The Highlands Golf Course at McLemore, the growing resort, golf club and events venue on Lookout Mountain, Ga., in Rising Fawn. The already existing course was recently redesigned by the acclaimed Rees Jones and Bill Bergin.

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.

