Rome police and fire department were called to a car fire near the 700 building on Ashland Park Boulevard on Thursday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
At 3:21 p.m. an officer arrived and found a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis in flames. Firefighters put out the flames and police spoke to a man who owned the car, although it was registered in another person's name.
"During the investigation (the owner) who was highly intoxicated with alcohol lit a lighter and put it inside the vehicle multiple times," the report stated. The registered owner said she'd helped the man purchase the car to help him out because his license is canceled. But she'd parked the car four days ago because the registration expired and there was no insurance on the car.
A fire investigator with the Rome-Floyd Fire Marshals office was called in to take over the inquiry.
Home ransacked on Elliott Drive
The resident in a home on the 300 block of Elliott Drive reported a man who had been staying at the home had ransacked portions of the home.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police were called to the home around 3 a.m. Friday after the homeowner said her Ring camera system lost its feed. Police went to the residence and found much of the home ransacked and several baggies of marijuana sitting out in the bedroom.
She told police that a man who had been sleeping in the home when her and another person left to go to her sister's house began calling her. She played messages to the responding officer where the man began calling and yelling "Ring is broke" and that her "whole house is broke" while laughing. He was not at the residence when police arrived.
China, other items destroyed in Dodd Boulevard apartment
The resident in an apartment at 131 Dodd Blvd. told police that someone had gone through her apartment while she was not at home.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The resident said she had been gone for four days and when she came back her apartment door was open and someone had broken her china and other miscellaneous items. She estimated the damage at $1,000.
Woman reports broken arm
Police were called to a residence on the 2300 block of Old Alabama Road Thursday after a woman reported her arm had been broken.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Rome-Floyd 911 dispatched an officer to the home Thursday at 4:43 a.m. after a hang up call from the residence. There had been a history of domestic disturbance calls from the home. The officer found a woman who was in distress but said she was OK. He attempted to speak with her but she declined.
When the officer moved to leave "she called me back stating she was not ok and that her arm was broken." A man at the residence said he'd been "drinking and arguing (with the woman) throughout the night." The officer reported that when asked about the injury "his story changed multiple times."
The woman was transported to the hospital but later said "I don't want to talk, I don't want him to go to jail or be in any trouble, I don't want to press charges." She further stated that she'd fallen down a step outside. As of Friday, no charges had been filed.