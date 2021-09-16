Howard Finster's Paradise Garden will be the venue for Finster Fest on Oct. 9 and 10.
The Summerville landmark was the home and studio of folk artist Howard Finster and will host more than 60 artists, musicians on three different stages and food vendors at the two-day event.
Music on Saturday, Oct. 9 beings in the Meditation Chapel, Jeremy Wells starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by Sean Lucy at noon, John Charles Griffin poetry at 1:30 p.m., Pony Bradshaw at 2 p.m. and Brad Cochran at 3:30 p.m.
In the Mosaic Garden, Janet Simpson begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by Lydian Brambila at 3 p.m. and in the Big Top, Abe Partridge plays at noon followed by Russell Cook & Joseph Evans at 1 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 10, the Meditation Chapel hosts Heather Summers at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mudcat at 1 p.m., Roger Alan Wade at 2:30 p.m. and Rome's Kindred Fire at 4 p.m.
In the Mosaic Garden, Patrick Barry begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by David Long & Scot Simontacchi at noon, Chris Acker at 1 p.m., Heather Summers at 2 p.m. and Laura Mae Socks at 3:30 p.m.
At the Big Top, Abe Partridge begins performing at noon followed by the Barberic Yawps at 1 p.m.
Dozens of visual artists from around the region will be displaying and selling their work at the event. These include paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found-object art, whirligigs, pottery, jewelry, ceramic sculptures and drawings.
Many of the artists are returning to Finster Fest while others are new to the event.
For additional information visit online at paradisegardenfoundation.org
The public is also invited to Paradise Garden Foundation's Open House and Art & Learning Center ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Visitors can tour the entire four-acre campus including the museum & visitor center, three lodgings, and Chattooga County's first art center. Enjoy music by Russell Cook & The Sweet Teeth.
This is a free outdoor event open to the public and masks are encouraged.