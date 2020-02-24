Four years ago Kaye Thurman walked into the LaFayette-Walker County Public Library to attend the new Crochet and Knit Club. She had always been interested in the craft, but had been told years before that left-handers wouldn’t be able to follow the patterns. She hoped perhaps that in a group setting that she could learn anyway.
The group quickly pulled her in, and she learned that, though she would never be able to finish the project started by a right-handed person, there was no other barrier to her learning the craft. Together, the group began making granny-square quilts. Each member would knit or crochet individual squares that would later be knitted together to create colorful, unique quilts to donate to local nursing homes.
Other members of the club brought individual projects to work on, sharing their ideas and hurdles with a growing group of supportive crafters. And that’s how Thurman learned about Feel Better Friends.
Feel Better Friends is a non-profit organization that partners crafters with children battling cancer and other illnesses. Crafters create homemade dolls made with the child’s likeness in mind, matching hair and eye color, their favorite outfit and their medical condition—allowing children who may not look like everyone else, to have a doll that looks like them.
Thurman made her very first doll for the organization four years ago. Since then, she has made more than 300. The organization often sends her the most time-sensitive cases, since her turn-around time is so quick.
“Without the library, I never would have picked up this hobby that has become so much a part of my life. It brings me so much joy,” Thurman said.
In a world where socialization has increasingly moved to the digital world, the library remains one of the few places in the community where neighbors can meet and connect over shared interests.
In the Rossville Public Library, a new series called “Me and Mini Me” continues to be immensely popular. The library hosts a new activity with each program, like baking cinnamon rolls or canvas painting, providing all the materials needed. Families come to spend quality time together, often making new friends with other attendees.
The Chickamauga Public Library also hosts a knit and crochet group every Friday at 10 a.m. There are regular workshops, many of which involve crafting. The twice-yearly bow-making workshop continues to be one of the most popular.
Last year, Walker County libraries hosted 139 adult programs, with 1,230 people attending those events.
Social Media can be a balm for friends separated by large distances, and busy lives, but it cannot replace the value of face-to-face connection and quality time spent with new and old friends.
The library, once associated with dusty tomes and whispered voices, has become a vibrant space for meeting friends, learning skills and enjoying the connection of many busy lives coming together.
Gone are the days of whispers, and instead the library is filled with the low hum of children roaming the stacks for books, caffeine lovers in line for coffee, teens gathered around a game, civic groups meeting and, of course, a large group of crafters, gathered around the fireplace, creating art out of yarn and friendship out of moments spent together in the library.
This year we encourage you to make connections in your hometown library.
Check out the library’s upcoming programs at www.chrl.org, and like your local branch on Facebook or Instagram.