After winning the first two games of its opening series against Greenville, the Rome Braves had hopes for completing a sweep on Saturday, but the weather had other plans.
The final game of the three-game set between the Braves and Drive scheduled for Saturday afternoon was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. It will be made up at a later date to be announced.
According to the Rome Braves, fans with tickets to Saturday's game can exchange them for another regular-season home game at the AdventHealth Stadium box office, over the phone or by email.
The Family Savings Credit Union blanket giveaway originally scheduled for Saturday has been rescheduled for April 22.
Rome will open a six-game road series on Tuesday night at the Bowling Green Hot Rods with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
In Friday's game between Rome and Greenville:
Rome 5, Greenville 3
The Rome Braves built an early lead and held on from there to defeat Greenville on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium and move to 2-0.
Rome saw Greenville score a run in the top of the first for the second consecutive game, but responded by scoring three of its own in the bottom of the second to turn the scoreboard back in favor of the home team.
After the Drive (0-2) got within a run in the top of the third, the Braves matched that tally in the bottom half of the frame to make it 4-2. Greenville once again cut the deficit to one with a score in the fifth, but again Rome answered to push the advantage back out with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Keshawn Ogans led the Rome bats with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., Brandon Parker and Ignacio Alvarez Jr. each had a hit and an RBI, and Geraldo Quintero added a 2-for-5 effort at the plate. Bryson Horne contributed a hit and scored a run, and Stephen Paolini drew three walks and scored a run.
Miguel Pena picked up the win in relief for the Braves as he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and didn't allow a hit while striking out two. Estarlin Rodriguez earned the save by tossing the final two innings as he didn't allow a hit or a run and walked three.
Joe Harvey was awarded a hold with a scoreless inning of relief as he struck out two and walked one. Starter JJ Niekro got a no decision after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Hunter Riggins also pitched an inning of relief and gave up one run on no hits with four walks and one strikeout.