Rome Braves

After winning the first two games of its opening series against Greenville, the Rome Braves had hopes for completing a sweep on Saturday, but the weather had other plans.

The final game of the three-game set between the Braves and Drive scheduled for Saturday afternoon was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. It will be made up at a later date to be announced.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In