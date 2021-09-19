Roquan Smith had eight tackles, one sack and an interception return for a 53-yard score and the Chicago Bears held off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals for a 20-17 win Sunday afternoon.
Allen Robinson II added a touchdown reception for Chicago (1-1), which won its home opener. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields completed six of his 13 passes for 60 yards and an interception and rushed 10 times for 31 yards as an injury replacement for starter Andy Dalton, who left because of a knee injury.
Cincinnati (1-1) rallied with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns but could not overcome four turnovers on offense. Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, but threw interceptions on three consecutive passes in the second half.
The Bears seized a 7-0 lead on their first possession. Dalton fired an 11-yard pass to Robinson, who held on to the ball as he tumbled into the end zone for his first touchdown catch of the season and the 40th of his career.
Panthers 26, Saints 7: Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and Carolina rode a solid first half to a victory against New Orleans.
Carolina’s defense was stingy, so the team’s 17-0 halftime lead allowed the Panthers (2-0) to win at home for the second week in a row.
Cardinals 34, Vikings 33: Kyler Murray passed for three touchdowns, ran for another and accounted for 431 yards in total offense, and rookie Rondale Moore had seven receptions for 114 yards and a score as Arizona Cardinals exhaled with a victory against Minnesota.
Matt Prater kicked the eventual game-winning, 27-yard field goal with 4:25 to play, lifting the Cardinals to a 2-0 record.
Cowboys 20, Chargers 17: Kicker Greg Zuerlein drilled a 56-yard field goal with no time remaining to push Dallas over Los Angeles.
The Cowboys (1-1) were led by the running game that totaled 198 yards. Tony Pollard paced Dallas with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Ezekiel Elliott added 71 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Titans 33, Seahawks 30 (OT): Randy Bullock kicked four field goals, including a 36-yarder with 4:50 remaining in overtime, as Tennessee rallied to defeat Seattle.
Derrick Henry rushed 35 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns — all in the second half — as the Titans (1-1) came back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Browns 31, Texans 21: Baker Mayfield threw for a touchdown and rushed for another to lead Cleveland to a win over Houston
Mayfield completed 19 of 21 passes for 213 yards and Nick Chubb added 95 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Browns (1-1), who bounced back from a season-opening loss at Kansas City.
Rams 27, Colts 24: Matthew Stafford passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit for a victory over Indianapolis.
Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. had 53 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown as the Rams (2-0) won despite blowing an 11-point second-half lead.
Bills 35, Dolphins 0: Josh Allen passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a shutout of Miami.
The Dolphins (1-1) lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter due to a rib injury. He was hit while trying to pass as defensive end AJ Epenesa beat Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis on the play.
Patriots 25, Jets 6: Mac Jones and New England prevailed in a battle of highly touted rookie quarterbacks as the Patriots earned a win over Zach Wilson and New York.
49ers 17, Eagles 11: Jimmy Garoppolo scored his first rushing touchdown since 2019 and threw for another as San Francisco completed a 2-0 trip to the Eastern Time Zone with a victory over Philadelphia.
Raiders 26, Steelers 17: Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns Sunday as Las Vegas topped Pittsburgh.
Broncos 23, Jaguars 13: Teddy Bridgewater passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns to lead Denver to a victory over Jacksonville.