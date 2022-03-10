Down to its final strike to preserve a 162-game season, and mired in a messy and contentious lockout one day shy of reaching triple digits, Major League Baseball began climbing out of the sizable hole it has dug for itself late Thursday afternoon, as owners and the MLB Players Association finally found common ground on new collective bargaining agreement.
News of the deal was broken by ESPN’s Jeff Passan shortly after the 3 p.m. deadline the league had imposed for its latest proposal, which evidently affords enough time for a full season, despite MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s repeated threats that such a thing would not be possible.
Now, amazingly, the lockout has been lifted, and everyone must report to spring training sites in Florida and Arizona by March 13, with Grapefruit and Cactus League games to start roughly five days later.
Although Manfred announced Wednesday evening that two more series had been “removed from the schedule” — bringing the number of series lost to four — those games will now be tucked and folded into off-days, nine-inning doubleheaders and a slightly longer season to reach 162 games and hold opening day on or around April 7.
If Thursday’s news felt unlikely given the profound distrust and dislike between these two parties — not to mention a pair of previous near-misses, where agreements unraveled at the last-minute following marathon negotiating sessions — well, you’re not wrong.
The way things ended Wednesday, it looked really bad, with MLB seemingly trying to toss an international draft in at the last second before players voted no on all three options presented to them by the league, a move that clearly did not sit well with owners. Then, improbably, they compromised.
Owners had been asking for an international draft in exchange for the removal of draft-pick compensation for qualified free agents, which the union feels drags down the market. The middle ground became talking more about having an international draft, and if they agree by July 25, draft-pick compensation would disappear.
That, of course, was far from the only issue. This prolonged rock fight has been defined by the arguing over what the competitive-balance tax threshold(s) should look like, how big should the pool of money be for players who aren’t arbitration-eligible but outperform their contracts and the size of minimum salaries.
They did not, of course, include any sort of serious discussion over a cap-and-floor system, the type of financial setup that exists in the NFL and NHL and has long been a desired outcome for Pirates fans frustrated by the team’s meager payrolls.
They’re not wrong. And it’s doubtful they’ll like much of what MLB and the MLBPA took months to figure out — essentially helping younger players get paid more, raising the CBT threshold and possibly enticing teams to play younger players through service-time incentives.
None of it comes close to the wholesale economic change baseball needs. But MLB will play 162 games, which means preserving full salaries and service time, something that could have made this situation stickier.
Most impactful to fans in Pittsburgh might actually be some of the changes away from the economic side of the game, things like the designated hitter now officially in the National League, a pitch clock to speed up games and a draft lottery designed to address recidivist losing. Under the new draft rules, the lottery will include the bottom six teams defined by winning percentage.
The new agreement will also ban shifts by requiring two infielders, cleats in dirt, on either side of second base, while the bases will also be a couple inches larger. Another discussion point throughout talks has been playoff expansion, which owners wanted to see go to 14 teams.
Players got the 12-team model they were looking for, but it still adds two on top of the already bloated field of 10 from a season ago.