Fentanyl makes people feel good. Or feel less bad. That’s why it’s used to treat pain in cancer patients and others with similar levels of suffering.
That’s also why it’s used on the streets by people who want the euphoria the drug delivers.
Fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. It’s cheaper and stronger than heroin, cocaine and meth. It’s become the street drug of choice across the country.
Walker County coroner Billy Sims says that eight out of ten calls his office goes out on are drug overdoses, and of those, fentanyl overdoses are most common.
In its wake of highs, fentanyl is leaving a trail of destruction and death.
In February 2021, the state of Georgia saw 2,426 overdose deaths, the majority involving fentanyl. Averaged out, that’s 15 deaths per county (there are 159 counties in Georgia). Walker County saw six in one week recently.
Overdose deaths were up in the U.S. by 11.9% from February 2020 to February 2021. In Georgia, they were up 21.83%.
The more someone uses fentanyl, the more their body (actually, brain) wants. It takes increasing amounts to get the high they got at first. But the more they take, the more they risk death.
Fentanyl works on the opioid receptors in the brain to create the high. But opioid receptors also control breathing. Fentanyl also slows the heart rate and lowers body temperature. While fentanyl makes the user feel good, it’s working against them at every turn.
Here some of the side effects of the drug: depression, depressed heart rate and breathing, weakness, trouble walking, stiff muscles, dizziness, fainting, slurred speech, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, hives, rashes, itching, hallucinations, trouble urinating, constipation, dry mouth, sleeping problems, swollen limbs, gastrointestinal problems, a weakened immune system and potential seizures. And death.
It’s not only illegal fentanyl that can lead to addiction. Because fentanyl is prescribed as a painkiller, many people become addicted that way.
In its illegal forms, fentanyl is also known as China Girl, China White, Apache, Dance Fever, Goodfella, Murder 8, TNT, Jackpot, and Tango and Cash.
In its legal forms, fentanyl is produced under brand names like Actiq, Duragesic and Sublimaze.
Powdered fentanyl in an amount equal to a few grains of salt can kill an adult man. It can take twice as much naloxone, the common antidote to opioid overdose, to revive someone who has overdosed on fentanyl as it does to revive someone who has overdosed on heroin.
In cases where heroin or other opioid drugs have been laced with fentanyl (a common practice on the street), it can take multiple doses of naloxone to save someone from an overdose.
Drug overdoses are killing thousands of people in the U.S. every year and ruining the lives of even more. Fentanyl is the current leader of the pack. Government spends millions of dollars combatting drug addiction. Police and emergency resources are consumed by drug-related issues. Programs dealing with broken families and uncared for children have become part of the U.S. economy.
Sims and other coroners he networks with agree that the drug crisis needs to be dealt with at the childhood level: Children need adults to rise to the occasion, to reject drug abuse themselves and to treat the topic for the ugly thing it is -- something that devastates lives and leaves users shells of human beings who spend their lives struggling to “get clean” or to find more money to buy more drugs instead of living up to their potential.
Fentanyl is the latest and most deadly iteration of a drug abuse problem that has been going on for a long time.
“It’s a heartbreaking thing to watch,” says Sims. “and it keeps getting worse. I pray for the people -- the families of people who die from overdoses. I and many other people who see this every day are working on ways to reach children and stop the madness.”