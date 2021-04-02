Spring and summer of 2021 will see some old and some new events at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation, including a barbecue cookoff and a community market.
Last year, the pandemic hit the department hard and they had to cancel their sports seasons, events and barely had the pool open.
Going into the new year with less restrictions and hope with the vaccine, Director Todd Wofford said they’re looking forward to getting back to some form of normalcy.
“We’re actually starting from scratch again with a lot of it,” he said. “It’s taken some time, but we really just want to get people involved.”
The spring will kick off with the Backyard BBQ Bash at Ridge Ferry Park May 7 and May 8. They’re currently looking for more teams to register and participate.
“We’re hoping to have about 25 teams,” Wofford said. “The sheriff’s office, police department, fire department and a couple churches have signed up already.”
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the teams will be giving samples to only the judges, but there will be food trucks for attendees to visit.
Registration is $250 and the form can be found on the parks and rec website rfpra.com and under the Events tab.
Wofford is also excited about their new market, which will circulate throughout the parks and offer anyone the chance to set up their own booth.
He compared the set up as similar to the Rome Braves’ Redneck Rummage Sale and said anyone can rent a spot for $20 to set up a booth.
They’ll be at a different park each weekend, allowing people from all around the county to easily participate.
The first Market event will be on April 10 at Wolfe Park in Lindale and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The other spring dates are April 17 at Garden Lakes Park, April 24 at Shannon Park and May 1 at Ridge Ferry Park.
Wofford confirmed that they will be reopening the fountain at the Town Green this year as well as Northside Swim Center on Kingston Avenue.
The second act for the Ridge Ferry Park concert series will also be announced next week and ticket packages are still up for sale at their office on Shorter Avenue.
“Camps are open for registration, we’re hiring lifeguards and just hoping for a big summer,” Wofford said.