Kemp signs abortion bill 01

In this May 2019 file photo, Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference at the Georgia Capitol ahead of signing HB 481, which bans most abortions once a doctor detects a fetal heartbeat.

 Staff / Ricky Leroux, File

ATLANTA -- The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law Wednesday, finding the ban on abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat at around six weeks is legal.

The victory for Gov. Brian Kemp and other pro-life Georgians was made possible by last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overruled Roe v. Wade and found that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription